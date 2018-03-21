SBI Question of the Day: Who is the most overrated MLS player?

It may be early in the MLS season, but a recent poll of players has once again sparked a major debate.

ESPN released part of its annual anonymous player poll on Tuesday featuring the league’s most underrated and overrated player. While Ignacio Piatti was recognized as the league’s most underrated star, it’s the latter portion that warrants a larger discussion.

This season, Giovani dos Santos earned the unfortunate honor in the players’ eyes, earning 11 percent of the votes for the most overrated player in the league. The Mexican star edged out Michael Bradley, who received 10 percent of the vote, while Jozy Altidore, Gyasi Zardes, Paul Arriola, Benny Feilhaber, Tim Howard and Darlington Nagbe also received multiple votes.

When SBI ran a reader poll in 2016, dos Santos was once again among the contenders, joining Frank Lampard, Mix Diskerud and Steven Gerrard among the more common votes. However, with the league’s focus shifting towards younger Designated Players, the field has changed rapidly.

With that said, who do you think is the league’s most overrated player and why do they deserve the tag? Who do you think is the most underrated?

