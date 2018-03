Week two of MLS is in the books, which means Joe Hojnacki, Ryan Tolmich, and Joe Tansey are back to discuss a chaotic week of domestic soccer action.

The trio discuss the expansion side Los Angeles FC and their strong start led by Uruguayan Diego Rossi, the issues that could plague the LA Galaxy, the state of Minnesota United without Kevin Molino, and more.

Have a listen to the full discussion below.