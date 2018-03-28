SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Wil Trapp

Wil Trapp wasn’t flashy, but he sure was effective on Tuesday night.

Named captain for the second straight match, Trapp provided plenty in the heart of the USMNT midfield in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Paraguay. The performance was key in the USMNT’s possession game, earning Trapp SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors.

Along with Marky Delgado and Tyler Adams, Trapp was tasked with suffocating the Paraguay midfield, and he did just that throughout his 90 minute performance. Trapp was key in taking Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron out of Tuesday’s clash while providing a standout defensive workrate. When all was said and done, Trapp ended up with two tackles and four interceptions in a steady performance.

Trapp narrowly beat out Adams and fullback standout Jorge Villafana for Tuesday’s honors.

What did you think of Trapp’s performance? Which player stood out to you on Tuesday?

Share your thoughts below.