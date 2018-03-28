SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Wil Trapp

Wil Trapp wasn’t flashy, but he sure was effective on Tuesday night.
Named captain for the second straight match, Trapp provided plenty in the heart of the USMNT midfield in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Paraguay. The performance was key in the USMNT’s possession game, earning Trapp SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors.
Along with Marky Delgado and Tyler Adams, Trapp was tasked with suffocating the Paraguay midfield, and he did just that throughout his 90 minute performance. Trapp was key in taking Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron out of Tuesday’s clash while providing a standout defensive workrate. When all was said and done, Trapp ended up with two tackles and four interceptions in a steady performance.
Trapp narrowly beat out Adams and fullback standout Jorge Villafana for Tuesday’s honors.
Now watch all the people that didn’t actually watch the match trash Trapp. Really could have gone with four or five guys as a lot of guys played well but no one was head and shoulders the star. Saief also deserved consideration. Miazga also played well and shut down Almiron one on one a couple of times.
Well said. And similarly, it’s hard to identify a “worst player”. A generous sprinkling of mistakes, but spread across an overall credible team performance.
“Out with the Old, in with the New!!!” 😀
It is a lot of fun to watch a guy like Wil Trapp completely dominate a match through smart, simple passing and sound positioning.
The USAMNT is a new team,new faces,new heart to play,and desired to win
Trapp played well. Very mature.
Saief took guys on left and right and pulled off some ridiculous skills. The only other guy who I have seen with that kind of confidence in one v. one is Dempsey.
Miazga was rock solid and did well with the ball. He has to be a starter from here forward.
Adams was the best player on the field in the first half and drifted in the second.
Weahs excitement was fantastic. As a kid, he obviously has a lot of growing to do but you already see the makings of a real star player. He has the instincts and explosiveness. He and Pulisic as mature internationals growing together should be something else.
Novakovic…he was a little overwhelmed, but I see a real European goal scorer there. He still hasn’t filled put his frame yet, either. He’s going to be a monster.
Yedlin and Villafaña were both very good and dominated their men. Yedlin had his guy frustrated. Much of the attack developed with Villafaña first.
I think that this may be our golden generation. This group looks like it actually could be a contender for the title in Qatar. McKennie, Pulisic, Adams, Weah…there’s some REAL international talent there. Pulisic may be one of the best players in the world by then. Get ready for a lot of Pulisic/Novakovic combination goals.
For me it was close between Trapp, Adams, and Miazga.
All good calls. During the first half (even before he scored the penalty) I would’ve thrown Wood in, too. Oddly, scoring seemed to have the exact opposite effect from expectation…. not sure he even touched the ball again before being subbed. Poor guy must be mired in some strange depression.
Re Adams. Clearly a great player, but looked more like an excellent 6 than a potent 8 (and of course he was wearing 4). This guy needs to go to Europe yesterday. Too much time on the ball has done him no favors. Right now he’s excellent off the ball, and mediocre on it.
Adams is barely 19 years old. Expecting him to run the midfield like Iniesta in his prime may be a little ambitious at this time.
It obvious that over the span of a year that he has improved dramatically.
He’s a Euro-caliber player for sure and is one of those rare American players who is a stylistic fit for the Prem.
