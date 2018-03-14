Soccer Wednesday: Your Running Commentary

It’s another big Wednesday of continental action as Europe, South America, and North America all work towards crowning their confederation’s champion.

Europe starts if off with the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, followed by some Copa Libertadores action, with the end of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals wrapping things up.

The big match of the day sees Chelsea and Barcelona finish their tie after a 1-1 first leg.

There are also a couple makeup games in Italy and France to occupy your afternoon, including Juventus looking to take control of the Serie A title race.

The day’s action concludes in Mexico, where the Seattle Sounders will try to make it a clean sweep for MLS teams against Liga MX teams by eliminating Chivas Guadalajara in CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal action.

Here’s the full rundown of today’s matches:

serie a

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Juventus vs. Atalanta

ligue 1

12 p.m. – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers

uefa champions league

1 p.m. – FS2 – Besiktas vs. Bayern Munich

3:45 p.m. – FS1 – Barcelona vs. Chelsea

copa libertadores

6:15 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bolivar vs. Colo-Colo

6:15 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Estudiantes vs. Real Garcilaso

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Emelec vs. Flamengo

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Atletico Nacional vs. Delfin

8:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Corinthians vs. Deportivo Lara

concacaf champions league

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – FC Tauro vs. Club America

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Seattle Sounders