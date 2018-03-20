Whitecaps appeal to review Kendall Waston red card from Atlanta defeat

The Vancouver Whitecaps did not need much time to make a decision regarding Kendall Waston’s red card from last Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Atlanta United.

On Tuesday, Vancouver has requested a review of the red card to the 30-year-old defender, which occurred in the 13th-minute of their loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The incident involved both Waston and Atlanta’s Leandro Gonzalez Pires on an Atlanta free-kick.

The Major League Soccer Players Association has supported the appeal made by the club, and now an independent panel will oversee the review of any player send-off appeal. The panel is comprised of one member of U.S. Soccer, one member of Canada Soccer, and one member of the Professional Referee Organization (PRO).

If the appeal is upheld, the red card will be rescinded and the Whitecaps will retain their two appeals for 2018. However, if the appeal is rejected, Waston will serve a one-match suspension due to the red card and Vancouver will lose one of their two appeals for 2018.

Waston is on international duty with Costa Rica this coming weekend, as Vancouver hosts the LA Galaxy on Saturday evening. Last Saturday’s red card was Waston’s first since Sept. 2016.