Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Tim Ream, Joe Corona and more

It’s a busy midweek period for Americans Abroad, especially in the Championship.

English action features a number of Championship regulars, including Cameron Carter-Vickers as Ipswich Town takes on Barnsley. Tim Ream and Fulham face a clash with Reading while Eric Lichaj’s Nottingham Forest faces Brentford. Rounding out action is Lynden Gooch, who has battled his way back into the picture with Sunderland as the club now looks to face Norwich City.

In CONCACAF, Joe Corona and Club America face an uphill battle against Toronto FC, while Liga MX action has Ventura Alvarado’s Necaxa facing Toluca.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

CONCACAF

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Joe Corona and Club America face Toronto FC on Tuesday.

ENGLAND

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream and Fulham face Reading on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Barnsley on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Brentford on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Norwich City on Tuesday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud and Goteborg face Hammarby on Tuesday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Toluca on Wednesday.