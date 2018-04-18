Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Erik Palmer-Brown, Kenny Saief, and more

Erik Palmer-Brown’s consistent playing time has been a nice sight to see for Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk. For a team that may not get as much notoriety as some of the others in the division, Palmer-Brown has taken advantage of his place in the backline. The 20-year-old made yet another start for his team in their 2-1 league win over Oud-Heverlee Hueven on Wednesday, playing the full 90 minutes. Kortrijk are now 3-0-1 in their four Europa League playoff matches in the Belgian top tier, and Palmer-Brown will hope to continue helping his side to strong performances as the matches flow on.

In Germany, both Weston McKennie and Timmy Chandler were in their respective team squads but neither featured as Frankfurt eliminated Schalke 1-0 in the German DFK Pokal. Frankfurt will now face a tough task as they square off with Bayern Munich in the Final of the competition.

Timothy Weah made the bench for PSG’s Coupe De France semifinal clash with Caen, but did not feature in the 3-1 victory. Unai Emery’s side now faces Les Herbiers in the final on May 8th.

Elsewhere, Kenny Saief continued to start for Anderlecht in their top-tier match against Standard Liege while Matt Miazga started in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s action:

GERMANY

GERMAN DFK POKAL

Weston McKennie dressed but did not play in Schalke’s 1-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play for Frankfurt.

FRANCE

COUPE DE FRANCE

Timothy Weah dressed but did not play in PSG’s 3-1 win over Caen on Wednesday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse Arnhem’s 4-3 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday.

Shane O’Neill dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 2-2 draw with Heracles Almelo on Wednesday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in AFC Bournemouth’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United on Wednesday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER LEAGUE

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in KV Kortrijk’s 2-1 win over Oud-Heverlee Leuven on Wednesday.

Kenny Saief started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-1 loss to Standard Liege on Wednesday.

DENMARK

SUPER LEAGUE

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 2-2 draw with AC Horsens on Wednesday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Romain Gall started and played 88 minutes in Sundsvall’s 1-0 win over Trelleborg on Tuesday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Orebro’s 1-1 draw with AIK on Wednesday.