Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Lynden Gooch, Christian Pulisic, and more

In the Championship, the tough and grueling schedule each and every week will see frequent changes in the table. Sunderland are one of those teams struggling to find momentum and avoid being relegated for the second consecutive year.

The Black Cats are six points from safety and need to turn things around quickly with four matches to go. Lynden Gooch has found himself back in the starting XI for Sunderland, making appearances in their last four matches. The 22-year-old American will hope to propel his team to three points this weekend as they travel to Reading on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Europe, a pair of American midfielders will square off in the Bundesliga match of the weekend. Weston McKennie and Schalke face Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund in the second Rivierderby of the season. Schalke fought back for a 4-4 draw at Dortmund earlier this season, and will look for all three points this time around. Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face a tough road test at Bayer Leverkusen, while Fabian Johnson will hope to play for Borussia Monchengladbach at Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face a road trip to West Ham in the English Premier League, while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle welcome Arsenal to St. James Park. Timothy Weah and PSG face Monaco in the Ligue 1 showdown of the weekend. In Holland, Andrija Novakovich will look for his 20th league goal of the season in Telstar’s home league match against Jong Utrecht on Friday.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth face Liverpool on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Arsenal on Sunday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face West Ham United on Monday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson and Bolton face Barnsley on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Reading on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Brentford on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks and VfL Wolfsburg face Augsburg on Friday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face FC Koln on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Regensburg on Friday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Duisberg on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Heidenheim on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Braunschweig on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Nurnberg on Sunday.

3. LIGA

Joe Gyau and SG Sonnenhof face Bremen II on Saturday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Monaco on Sunday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall and Tours face Chateauroux on Friday.

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Clermont Foot on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Reims face Paris FC on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Atlas on Friday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Monterrey on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Lobos on Saturday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

William Yarborough, Landon Donovan and Club Leon face Veracruz on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

TERCARA DIVISION

Mukwelle Akale and Villarreal C face Orihuela on Saturday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face FC Zwolle on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem face Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face Jong FC Utrecht on Friday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez and Livorno face Pisa on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro face Trelleborg on Friday.

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face Malmo on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud and Goteborg face Ostersunds on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Bill Hamid and Midtjylland on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face AC Horsens on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Silkeborg on Monday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face FC Porto on Sunday.