Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Jonathon Amon, Bobby Wood, and more

American forward Jonathan Amon broke into the FC Nordsjælland first team back in November and quickly made an impact scoring a goal in his first month. After making only one appearance over the past two months, Amon showed zero signs of rust on Sunday afternoon. The 18-year-old netted his second senior goal in the team’s 3-1 loss to Superliagen leaders Brondby. A fast break by the visitors in the 16th minute was finished off by Amon who slotted into the bottom-left corner for a 1-0 Nordsjælland lead. The league leaders flexed their muscles however and rolled off three goals in the 70 + minutes to earn the three points. For Amon, it is definitely a confidence building performance after grabbing his first start since Dec. 10th, 2017. Now, the 18-year-old will hope for continued playing time in hopes to build off of today’s outing.

Elsewhere, Bobby Wood sparked Hamburg to a 3-1 league win over Wolfsburg on Saturday, scoring the first of the goals. Christian Pulisic started for Borussia Dortmund in Sunday’s trip to Werder Bremen while John Brooks did not play for Wolfsburg. American midfielder Romain Gall scored a brace in Sundsvall’s league win in Sweden, continuing his strong run of form. Mix Diskerud started but was not among the goals in Goteborg’s victory over Hacken on Saturday. Matt Miazga was in Vitesse Arnhem’s starting XI for their lopsided home win over FC Twente.

Geoff Cameron remained a spectator for Stoke City as the Potters drew Liverpool away from home. DeAndre Yedlin had a strong performance for Newcastle United, but the home team fell to West Bromwich Albion. Quentin Westberg was in between the posts for Auxerre’s Ligue 2 win, while William Yarborough started for Club Leon in Liga MX.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in AFC Bournemouth’s 2-1 loss to Southampton on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron dressed but did not play in Stoke City’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Sunderland on Friday.

Luca De La Torre dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Lynden Gooch did not dress for Sunderland.

Antonee Robinson dressed but did not play in Bolton’s 2-0 loss to Burton Albion on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress in Ipswich Town’s 4-0 win over Reading on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj dressed but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 0-0 draw with Bristol City on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Bobby Wood started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 77 minutes in Hamburg’s 3-1 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks dressed but did not play for Wolfsburg.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress in Hertha Berlin’s 2-2 draw with FC Augsburg on Saturday.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Christian Pulisic started and played 61 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress for Werder Bremen.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-0 loss to St. Pauli on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played six minutes in Darmstadt’s 3-1 win over Union Berlin on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 win over Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 70 minutes in Ingolstadt’s 5-1 loss to Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten came off the bench and played 37 minutes in Sandhausen’s 2-0 loss to Heidenheim on Sunday.

Haji Wright did not dress for Sandhausen.

3. LIGA

Joe Gyau came off the bench and played 22 minutes in SG Sonnenhof’s 3-2 loss to SV Meppen on Sunday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Guingamp on Sunday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall did not dress in Tours’ 3-1 loss to AS Nancy Lorraine on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started and played 90 minutes in Stade Reims’ 3-1 win over Niort on Friday.

Quentin Westberg started and played 90 minutes in Auxerre’ 2-1 win over Chateauroux on Friday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 1-0 win over Toluca on Friday.

Alejandro Guido and Michael Orozco dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana.

Fernando Arce did not dress for Tijuana.

Ventura Alvarado dressed but did not play in Necaxa’s 2-2 draw with Monarcas Morelia on Friday.

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 2-0 win over Guadalajara on Saturday.

Landon Donovan came off the bench and played 14 minutes for Club Leon.

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes in Pachuca’s 0-0 draw with Atlas on Saturday.

Joe Corona started and played 74 minutes in Club America’s 1-0 win over Santos Laguna on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana started and played 85 minutes for Santos Laguna.

Jose Torres did not dress in Tigres’ 2-2 draw with Monterrey on Saturday.

SPAIN

TERCERA DIVISION

Shaq Moore did not dress in Levante B’s 2-0 win over C.F. Recambios Colon on Saturday.

Mukwelle Akale and Villarreal C face Bunol on Sunday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with Genk on Friday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 2-1 win over Lierse on Saturday.

Kenny Saief started and played 83 minutes in Anderlecht’s 3-1 win over Charleroi on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started and played 79 minutes in Vitesse Arnhem’s 5-0 win over FC Twente on Sunday.

Shane O’Neill dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 4-0 loss to FC Groningen on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 1-0 loss to Cambuur on Saturday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez did not dress in Livorno’s 1-1 draw with Carrarese on Saturday. With the point, Livorno are promoted automatically to Serie B.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Mix Diskerud started and played 85 minutes in Goteborg’s 2-1 win over BK Hacken on Saturday.

Romain Gall started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Sundsvall’s 2-1 win over Elfsborg on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro face Dalkurd on Monday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 3-0 loss to Midtjylland on Sunday.

Bill Hamid dressed but did not play for Midtjylland.

Jonathan Amon started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 71 minutes in Nordsjælland’s 3-1 loss to Brondby on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Helsingor on Monday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks dressed but did not play in Benfica’s 3-2 loss to Tondela on Saturday.