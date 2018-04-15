Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu, Rubio Rubin, and more

Stade Reims have been pushing hard for promotion back into the French top flight, sitting atop the Ligue 2 table for some time now. Reims rolled their way to another three points this weekend, defeating Paris FC 3-0 away from home thanks to two goals from French-American forward Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu. Siebatcheu’s first goal on Saturday came in the 12th minute, as he danced past his defender and slotted into the bottom-right corner. In the 48th minute, Siebatcheu got some help for his second goal of the match, as a lucky deflection went off the forward and in following his previous header. The visitors would later add a third goal for insurance, stamping the three points in their race for promotion. Siebatcheu now has 12 goals on the season in 28 appearances, which has Reims 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Mix Diskerud continued his strong start with Goteborg, scoring his second goal of the season. Despite the former MLS midfielder’s tally, his side fell 2-1 at Ostersunds on Sunday in Allsvenskan action. Romain goal registered an assist helping Sundsvall to a point against Malmo in Sweden, while Rubio Rubin notched a goal for Club Tijuana in Liga MX.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic played the full 90 minutes for Borussia Dortmund but it wasn’t enough as Schalke edged the visitors 2-0. Timmy Chandler came off the bench for Eintracht Frankfurt in their lopsided loss at Bayer Leverkusen. DeAndre Yedlin started once again for Newcastle as they upset Arsenal at home, while Geoff Cameron and Stoke face West Ham on Monday.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in AFC Bournemouth’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face West Ham United on Monday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Bolton’s 2-2 draw with Barnsley on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Reading on Saturday.

Tim Ream dressed and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Ipswich Town’s 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj dressed but did not play for Nottingham Forest.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks did not dress in VfL Wolfsburg’s 0-0 draw with Augsburg on Friday.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Bobby Wood did not dress in Hamburg’s 2-0 loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress in Hertha Berlin’s 2-1 win over FC Koln on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Schalke’s 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes for Borussia Dortmund.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green started and played 63 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 loss to Regensburg on Friday.

Andrew Wooten dressed but did not play in Sandhausen’s 2-0 win over Duisberg on Saturday.

Haji Wright did not dress for Sandhausen.

Jerome Kiesewetter dressed but did not play in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-1 loss to Heidenheim on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd started and played 83 minutes in Darmstadt’s 1-1 draw with Braunschweig on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Alfredo Morales dressed but did not play in Ingolstadt’s 1-1 draw with Nurnberg on Sunday.

3. LIGA

Joe Gyau did not dress in SG Sonnenhof’s 2-2 draw with Bremen II on Saturday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah did not dress in Paris Saint-Germain’s Monaco on Sunday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall dressed but did not play in Tours’ 1-0 loss to Chateauroux on Friday.

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play in Auxerre’s 2-1 loss to Clermont Foot on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Reims’ 3-0 win over Paris FC on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Rubio Rubin came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 17 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 3-0 win over Guadalajara on Friday.

Michael Orozco dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana.

Fernando Arce and Alejandro Guido did not dress for Club Tijuana.

Omar Gonzalez started, registered an ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Pachuca’s 3-1 win over Santos Laguna on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana started and played 90 minutes for Santos Laguna.

Joe Corona dressed but did not play in Club America’s 0-0 draw with Monterrey on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress in Necaxa’s 1-0 win over Lobos on Saturday.

Jose Torres did not dress in Tigres’ 2-2 draw with Cruz Azul on Saturday.

William Yarborough, Landon Donovan and Club Leon face Veracruz on Sunday.

SPAIN

TERCARA DIVISION

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 1-0 win over CD Olimpic on Saturday.

Mukwelle Akale started and played 90 minutes in Villarreal C’s 3-1 loss to Orihuela on Saturday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over Club Brugge on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play for Club Brugge.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga started and played 71 minutes in Vitesse Arnhem’s 7-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.

Shane O’Neill dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 1-1 draw with FC Zwolle on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 1-0 win over Jong FC Utrecht on Friday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez dressed but did not play in Livorno’s 2-0 win over Pisa on Saturday.

SWEDEN

ALLSVENSKAN

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Orebro’s 2-1 win over Trelleborg on Friday.

Romain Gall started, registered an ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Sundsvall’s 2-2 draw with Malmo on Friday.

Mix Diskerud started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Goteborg’s 2-1 loss to Ostersunds on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 loss to Midtjylland on Sunday.

Bill Hamid dressed but did not play for Midtjylland.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 2-0 win over AC Horsens on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Silkeborg on Monday.

PORTUGAL

LIGA PRO

Keaton Parks started and played 84 minutes in Benfica B’s 1-0 loss to Arouca FC on Sunday.