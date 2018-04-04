Bruce Arena’s autobiography is coming out soon and, like any publication from a big controversial name, it reveals some interesting secrets, including what Arena would do differently if given the chance to do it all over again.
“I knew when I took the job that we had a steep road ahead of us,” he wrote in an advance copy of the book provided to the Washington Post. “If I had it all to do over again, I’d take the job again in a second, and even though people don’t want to hear it, I don’t think that, given the limited time I had, there is much I would do differently, either.”
Arena also talks about the firing of Jurgen Klinsmann in the upcoming book titled “What’s Wrong With US? A Coach’s Blunt Take on the State of American Soccer After a Lifetime on the Touchline.”
He tells how the federation began preparing to cixmixx Klinsmann six months before it actually happened, and it almost went down shortly before the Copa America Centenario. He also writes that he was lined up as the replacement that far ahead. “They said it was time for a change,” Arena wrote of a meeting between himself, then U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati, and chief executive Dan Flynn.
However, the change couldn’t come until after the team’s loss to Costa Rica due to a heart surgery and subsequent recovery period for Flynn.
“I had trouble watching the Costa Rica game,” Arena wrote. “Seriously. It was uncomfortable for me to see the U.S. team playing that way, out of sync and at odds with one another, looking as though they didn’t really care all that much. … Those back-to-back losses were a fiasco for U.S. soccer, and no matter how much blame lay at Klinsmann’s feet, it was clear he’d coached his last game for the U.S.”
Arena’s book comes out on June 12.
Fuck him. I’m not going to reward him for his mediocrity and arrogance. I hope nobody buys this pos’book.
Be more self aware Bruce… He was never a better option than JK and never could be. US soccer made a terrible decision in bringing him back and that is all there is to it. I’m tired of him being given a platform. Like he and what he says matters? Especially now? Tuck your tail and fade into obscurity.
I voiced a complaint about how US Soccer is being run (below), but I agree that given several games to turn the ship around, and having it in his hands if he can just get a TnT result, I want to discount what Arena says. If he had some specific suggestions I think anyone at this point is all ears — and he likely can and does call up his buddy Sarachan — but in terms of having an obvious grasp of what is necessary, I don’t buy it, he did better initially with a makeshift roster and hyperdefensive tactics, then lost the plot when he got some players back and we seemed to stretch the formation and leave Bradley on an island trying to mop it all up, which he didn’t. The last people whose opinion I am seeking are the captains of the ship that ran it aground.
Oh Bruce….
This is no way to run a railroad. One big concern I have is a seeming repeated pattern of the timeline for US Soccer decisions being driven by the lives, elections, and timing of federation executives. The current coaching search is being held up by bureaucratic BS of presidential elections and creating and hiring for the new GM post. So we get Sarachan til June. And then the suggestion here is that they wanted to go to Arena prior to 2016 Copa America, which would have been during the semifinal round of qualifying, not even to the Hex yet. But some executive needed heart surgery so we let JK dig the hole he did at the start of the Hex. The needs of the team should be going ahead of empowering the federation bigwigs.
At this point, if I see the words “Bruce Arena” in the headline, I can pretty much guess what’s coming in the comments section.
And all those complaints are fully warranted so better get used to it.
holy sh.. this guy is an absolute dumpster fire and is just shedding more light on how much of mess the federation has been.
It seems like it was just yesterday Arena got a tie in Mexico City and was hailed as a soccer genius around here.
One of the most shocking and inexcusable decisions he made was when the team needed a goal to get to the world cup with at least 3 minutes left in Trinidad- and elected NOT to tell the players on the field that we needed a goal. We could have been throwing everyone forward , goalie included, in those moments but instead they had no idea of the situation and played like a team with no urgency. You can watch it in the video and Arena admits as much after the game. The players only realized we were out after they exited the field. WOW Absolutely inexcusable and a great example of the limitations of this 1.0 coach and the failure of the US Soccer Federation to realize that.
Go away Bruce.
I wanted to cixmixx Klinsmann also. But then I found some restraint.
This is what is and was wrong with Us soccer and hopefully change is coming. If he can honestly believe some of the stuff that comes out of his mouth he needs help. All I hear is “we were put in a tough spot” but win at TnT and your in. I would rather lose at home to Mexico and away at CR everytime then to be embarrassed at T&T. Sounds to me he keeps telling himself it wasn’t his fault and if he keeps saying it somebody else might eventually believe it too. What egotistical ball sac.
