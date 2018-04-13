Bayern paired with Real Madrid, Liverpool gets Roma in UCL semifinals

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set, and the competition’s two favorites will collide in a clash of the world’s elite.

Bayern Munich was paired with Real Madrid on Friday while Liverpool will take on Roma in the upcoming UEFA Champions League semifinals. The first legs are set to be played on April 24 and 25 with second legs on May 1 and 2.

Real Madrid enters the semis in search of the club’s third consecutive UCL, with last season’s triumph serving as the team’s record 12th. Bayern Munich, five-time winners, are unbeaten at home this season and will host the opening leg against Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored in 11 consecutive European matches.

In the other semifinal, Liverpool takes on Roma as Mohamed Salah faces off against his former team. Liverpool recently dispatched of Manchester City in their quarterfinal while Roma completed a memorable comeback against Barcelona to overtake Lionel Messi and co. Roma has made only one final appearance in club history, and it came in 1984 when they lost to Liverpool on penalties.