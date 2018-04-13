Bill Hamid has strong Midtjylland debut in thrilling cup victory

Bill Hamid’s FC Midtjylland debut was filled with plenty of excitement and, when the final whistle eventually blew after 120 minutes, Hamid and co. sealed a back-and-forth cup victory.

Hamid and Midtjylland booked a spot in the semifinals of the Danish Cup on Thursday via a 2-1 win over Hobro IK in the quarterfinal round. The match was Hamid’s first for the club after moving the Denmark on a free transfer in January.

“It was an exciting game. Both teams, they gave all they could,” Hamid said after the match. “For us, it was back-to-back games in the same week and you can tell that we gave all of our effort. We had a job to do here. It took overtime, but we got the job done.”

Midtylland originally took the lead in the 99th minute via a Bozhidar Kraev goal, but Hobro battled right back on a Martin Mikkelsen finish just 10 minutes later. Three minutes after that, Midtylland found their game-winner: a 112th minute strike from Kraev.

“I thought I did my job well,” Hamid said. “My job was to come in and keep the cohesiveness and keep the chemistry with the backline. They have a big team. On set pieces, they have a plan of putting a lot of players on the goalkeeper, so it was a task to deal with their corner kicks. I thought we dealt with it well. They shot from long distance often and I thought we dealt with that well. All around, as a whole team, the performance was very good.”

Hamid will now hope to find more regular minutes as the U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper has been used as a backup behind Midtjylland starter Jesper Hansen. The club is currently battling Brondby atop the table and was drawn against Brondby for the semifinal cup clash.

The winners of the Danish league earn a spot in the UEFA Champions League, making it unlikely the club makes a late goalkeeper switch, but Hamid is ready to battle for more minutes as the year wears on.

“I’m excited,” Hamid said. “I hope that I can wake up tomorrow morning and keep working hard, keep training hard, keep pushing my teammates and my teammates keep pushing me. I look forward to the next game with an eye on winning this trophy.”