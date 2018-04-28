Bobby Wood scores opener in Hamburg victory over Wolfsburg

Bobby Wood scores opener in Hamburg victory over Wolfsburg

International Soccer

Bobby Wood scores opener in Hamburg victory over Wolfsburg

Hamburg knew that to remain a Bundesliga club for next season, they had to give it a go in the final matches of the season.

Christian Titz’s side moved a step closer to league safety with a 3-1 road win at Wolfsburg on Saturday, and a U.S. international played a huge role in the victory.

Bobby Wood snapped a 19-match run without a goal, scoring the opener for Hamburg at Volkswagen Arena. After Tatsuya Ito drew a penalty inside of the box on the verge of halftime, the American striker stepped up and scored his second league goal of the season.

Lewis Holtby extended the visitors lead to 2-0 in the 45th minute to double Hamburg’s halftime advantage.

Josip Brekalo pulled a goal back for Wolfsburg in the 78th minute, but the visitors would have the final say in the result.

Gian-Luca Waldschmidt scored Hamburg’s third of the afternoon, tapping home from a rebound in the 93rd minute.

The victory was Hamburg’s second in a row, which sees them sitting two points from safety with matches against Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach remaining.

Wood, who has three goals in all competitions this season will hope for continued playing time during this important stretch for Hamburg.

, , , , , Americans Abroad, European Soccer, International Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

1d

Week 7 of USL is set to kick off on Friday night with the team making the most waves on and off the field in 2018. The Las Vegas Lights FC have been a fantastic addition to the USL, finding ways to make (…)

More SBI
Home