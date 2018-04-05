'Chicharito' cannot guarantee future at West Ham

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez came close to leaving West Ham during the winter transfer window, and it appears the Mexican star could still leave the club this summer.

The Mexican star has scored seven goals since joining the Premier League club and has a contract with the team through 2020. However, the option for leaving remains as the forward assesses his options during the summer.

“There has always been speculation as to whether I will stay or leave and I cannot guarantee anything,” Hernandez told Univision. “I have two more years of contract with West Ham, and everything will come up.

“You never know, because in the winter period I wanted to find my way out to have more minutes and could not.”

West Ham returns to action Monday against Geoff Cameron and Stoke City.