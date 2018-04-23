Chivas players criticize club's front office ahead of CCL final second leg

Chivas de Guadalajara isn’t just in the spotlight for the on-field preparations for the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final.

Twenty-one players at the club came together for social media posts once again criticizing the club’s directors.

“Wednesday is for us, the badge and you, the best fans,” the players wrote on social media. “We want another title!”

“Fans and players are united! We are Chivas! #DirectorsFulfillYourPart”

El miércoles va por nosotros, el escudo y ustedes la mejor afición. Queremos otro título!! Afición y jugadores estemos unidos!! Nosotros somos Chivas!! #DirectivaCumplanSuParte pic.twitter.com/Oiaqmn7rw1 — carlos salcido (@carlossalcido7) April 21, 2018

In previous weeks, the Chivas players have been unhappy with lack of bonus payments among other things.

The players reportedly held a meeting with the directors Saturday, but it failed to appease the members of the squad, which led to the social media protest.

Chivas holds a 2-1 lead over Toronto FC heading into Wednesday’s second leg in Guadalajara.