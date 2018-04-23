Chivas players criticize club's front office ahead of CCL final second leg

Chivas players criticize club's front office ahead of CCL final second leg

Mexican Soccer

Chivas players criticize club's front office ahead of CCL final second leg

Chivas de Guadalajara isn’t just in the spotlight for the on-field preparations for the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final.

Twenty-one players at the club came together for social media posts once again criticizing the club’s directors.

“Wednesday is for us, the badge and you, the best fans,” the players wrote on social media. “We want another title!”

“Fans and players are united! We are Chivas! #DirectorsFulfillYourPart”

In previous weeks, the Chivas players have been unhappy with lack of bonus payments among other things.

The players reportedly held a meeting with the directors Saturday, but it failed to appease the members of the squad, which led to the social media protest.

Chivas holds a 2-1 lead over Toronto FC heading into Wednesday’s second leg in Guadalajara.

 

, , , CONCACAF Champions League, Featured, Mexican Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home