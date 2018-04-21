Christian Pulisic provides assist in lopsided Dortmund win

Christian Pulisic had a big day on Saturday as Borussia Dortmund cruised to a win.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star assisted on Saturday’s opening goal before drawing a penalty kick later in the match, helping Dortmund to a 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. Pulisic’s assist came early, as he found Jadon Sancho for the game’s opener in the 13th minute.

Pulisic earned a penalty kick in the 37th minute as he was dragged down in the box by Panagiotis Retsos. However, Marco Reus’ shot was saved by Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Ramazan Özcan.

Reus would atone for his mistake, scoring two of the four goals while Maximilian Phillip scored the fourth.

Pulisic was substitute in the 72n minute with Dortmund up 3-0.

Next up for Dortmund is a match against Werder Bremen next Sunday.