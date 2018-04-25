Fox announces mostly American broadcast team for 2018 World Cup

The Fox Network revealed its broadcast teams for the upcoming 2018 World Cup and it will have a strongly American voice, despite the U.S. Men’s National Team not being in Russia.

John Strong and Stu Holden will headline the unit. The two of them have worked many MLS and UEFA Champions League matches together in recent years. They will be one of two crews that will actually travel to Russia, with the other being JP Dellacamera and Tony Meola.

The other four teams will call games remotely from the network’s studios in Los Angeles. Aly Wagner will be among them as the first female analyst to call a World Cup match on American television. She will be paired with the Scotsman Derek Rae.

The other crews are Glenn Davis and Cobi Jones, Jorge Perez Navarro and Mariano Trujillo, and Mark Followill and Warren Barton.

The heavily American presence is a stark contrast to ESPN’s strategy four years ago. Five of the six play-by-play voices came from the United Kingdom and the other, Fernando Palomo, is from El Salvador.

In addition, Lothar Matthaeus, Alexi Lalas, Hernan Crespo, Guus Hiddink, Ian Wright and Kelly Smith will join as studio analysts.