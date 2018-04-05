France to support Morocco's 2026 World Cup bid

At least one European nation is throwing its support behind Morocco’s bid for the 2026 World Cup.

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet says France will vote for the African country’s bid over the one presented by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. All of FIFA’s 211 member nations vote on the host on June 13.

“I don’t see myself not supporting a country that is close to us,” Le Graet said, according to L’Equipe. “Africa has only had one World Cup. That’s not a lot.

“Morocco is ready, even if they don’t have the same means as their fellow contenders. France only has one vote, but perhaps we will give momentum in Europe to choose Morocco.”

Back in February, reports emerged that support for the Moroccan bid was rising. The report added that the bid has garnered much support inAsia and South America, as well as its home continent of Africa.