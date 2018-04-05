France to support Morocco's 2026 World Cup bid

At least one European nation is throwing its support behind Morocco’s bid for the 2026 World Cup.
French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet says France will vote for the African country’s bid over the one presented by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. All of FIFA’s 211 member nations vote on the host on June 13.
“I don’t see myself not supporting a country that is close to us,” Le Graet said, according to L’Equipe. “Africa has only had one World Cup. That’s not a lot.
“Morocco is ready, even if they don’t have the same means as their fellow contenders. France only has one vote, but perhaps we will give momentum in Europe to choose Morocco.”
Back in February, reports emerged that support for the Moroccan bid was rising. The report added that the bid has garnered much support inAsia and South America, as well as its home continent of Africa.
I’m going to be curious what happens because the Can/Mex regionalizing of the bid never really got going (just 6 sites out of 20+, with further cutdown likely), so it’s basically a US bid, and there may be a FIFA prosecution/Trump backlash, even if in paper terms the bids wouldn’t compare.
I also think people have short memories that they were just in South Africa. That being said Morocco hosted the club world cup a couple times so they aren’t entirely new to this. Personally it makes more sense to me to hold it in a few specific venues and not make it a Brazil-style circus where a bunch of cities host but you are in a plane flying after every game.
Wasn’t “regionalizing” the bid mainly done in effort to prevent a solo Mexican bid that was being considered? Everyone believed this World Cup was a lock to be held in the Americas, and we hedged our bet by allowing Mexico and Canada a nominal place to avoid a rival regional competitor.
Morocco is a former colony of France (and owes France a lot of money) But France knows it will be front and center when contracts are awarded for the building and renovation of stadiums, highways, airports and harbors, so yeah,.
But that’s France, they are the whore of Europe. Platini sold France’s vote to Qatar for a 10Billion dollar in military contracts, and now its 20Billion to Morocco. Like any good whore, their price goes up if they perform well enough.
Sad but true, France has a financial incentive if Morocco wins. Vive le Roi
This is France’s version of white guilt. They colonized North Africa, didn’t do right by them. When they withdrew in the 1960’s, they felt bad and allowed Morrocans to come to France, take advantage of their schools and universities. 50 years later, France still feels guilt about what happened in Morroco, Algeria and Tunisia. This vote is just another small concession.
In conjunction with that, yeah, Morroco is just a 2 hour flight from France and in the same time zone. So why not support a bid that more of your citizens can attend and you can watch games in the evening, rather than at 2am? It’s not like FFF needs more cash that FIFA might divy up between its 210 members.
Do you really think France’s uncomplicated reaction to Morocco is complete liberal guilt across all political stripes, religions, people more concerned with the profits than politics…..or vice versa. I can think of types of Moroccans who’d be like, you can keep your money.
Is it “Complete liberal guilt”? Of course not. I wouldn’t pretend to capture the nuances of international relations and professional sports in a single blog post. In fact, the second part of my original post pointed out the convenience of traveling 2 hours (instead of 8 hours to the US) and being able to watch the games on TV at a more convenient time.
But I can tell you that this guilt that many French people feel is real because I witnessed it during the 18 years I lived there and my subsequent visits in recent years. There’s this tension between “we’re sorry we colonized your country and brutalized your people” and “when is enough enough? We’ve been paying penance for several decades now.”
I have not visited Morocco, but friends who have tell me how beautiful it is. So why not vote for them. And they speak French there, so that’s another plus. I assume Spain will also vote for Morocco because of their history and proximity. And that could lead to a tipping point with many other UEFA voters.
While true, what you say, it is also true that french people have an affinity for Morocco the country, its people, its culture. I agree that there is guilt but don’t believe that is a bad thing if it includes empathy – which is what that vote is about, in my opinion. France is empathetic to Morocco. For historical reasons, political reasons, but also social ones.
Agree with most of what you said, Concorde. And each country must decide what factors matter most when they vote. Is it strictly the match day experience for the players and the fans? If so, I think the Concacaf bid wins hands down. But if proximity of travel and experience matters more, then maybe you’re willing to take chance on a single country that is lacking a lot of the infrastructure.
Best guess is this is cosmetic because it doesn’t matter anyhow. I think Morocco is going to be DQ’d by FIFA for failure to meet technical requirements. Listen to what’s coming out of Infantino’s office and I’m fairly certain he’ll stick to his guns on this.
Morocco is already whining about it – but the bottom line is, they just plain DON’T have the stadia or infrastructure they need to host and a Morocco World Cup would generate about a third the revenue (projected $785 million) of one in the USA (projected $2.1 billion, plus an additional $300 million in added TV revenue) or about $1.6 billion dollars worth.
$1.6 billion is a lot of cash. Makes it kind of a no-brainer for Infantino and FIFA.
I think the Morocco bid gets struck down on technical grounds…which everybody knows is what should have happened to both the Russian and Qatari bids.
The other thing to consider is if South American nations want to build support for their 2030 bid (vs. England) it behooves them to support the bid in European time zone in 2026 As no way that the World voters put back to back WC’s in the western hemisphere. This could be a landslide vote with Africa, S. America, Asia and some of Europe voting for Morocco. Add in the Trump effect, travel distances in North America and the fact that Morocco was skipped over so many times, including currupt decisions in 2010.. Morocco is a pretty safe bet. Never been but it doesn’t look like the stadium/infrastructure is any further behind than South Africa or Russia were (not shining examples of host nations but FIFA will look at them as successful WCs) and if the modular stadiums from the Qatari legacy plan could make it easier to put together (pun) .. I will be pleasently surprised if the US gets the bid but not counting on it.
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
I’d love to see them try to pull of a 48-country tournament in Morocco. what a fiasco that would be.
#BoycottFIFA
