Giovinco, Osorio earn honors following conclusion of CCL

It’s little consolation for Wednesday’s penalty kick defeat, but two Toronto FC stars earned recognition for their performances throughout the Concacaf Champions League.

Jonathan Osorio was recognized with the Golden Boot as leading scorer while Sebastian Giovinco earned Golden Ball honors as the best player throughout the Concacaf Champions League. The two are the first ever players from MLS to capture their respective awards.

Giovinco appeared in all eight of Toronto FC’s games during their run to the finale, providing four goals and three assists throughout the competition.

Osorio, meanwhile, scored four goals as well, scoring once in each road to lock up the Golden Boot. Toronto FC actually had the tournament’s top two scorers while Jozy Altidore finished in a five-way tie for third.

Chivas’ Rodolfo Cota earned the Golden Gloves as the tournament’s best goalkeeper while Rodolfo Pizarro was recognized as Best Young Player.

  • Yevgeniy

    I thought that winning it this year would be a pleasant surprise. Next year it should be a very achievable goal for MLS as a whole. CCL much bigger thing next year and it should be expected to be a 50/50 proposition between Liga MX and MLS.

    Like

    Reply
  • SilverRey

    Toronto had a good run, and it’s some consolation that we took LigaMX to PK’s in the CCL Championship Game. Things are starting to even up….

    Like

    Reply
  • The TX 2 Stepper

    Man that’s awesome to be recognized for their play…unfortunately they couldn’t make it a “quad” 😦 Still an historic campaign

    Like

    Reply

