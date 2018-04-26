Giovinco, Osorio earn honors following conclusion of CCL

It’s little consolation for Wednesday’s penalty kick defeat, but two Toronto FC stars earned recognition for their performances throughout the Concacaf Champions League.

Jonathan Osorio was recognized with the Golden Boot as leading scorer while Sebastian Giovinco earned Golden Ball honors as the best player throughout the Concacaf Champions League. The two are the first ever players from MLS to capture their respective awards.

Giovinco appeared in all eight of Toronto FC’s games during their run to the finale, providing four goals and three assists throughout the competition.

Osorio, meanwhile, scored four goals as well, scoring once in each road to lock up the Golden Boot. Toronto FC actually had the tournament’s top two scorers while Jozy Altidore finished in a five-way tie for third.

Chivas’ Rodolfo Cota earned the Golden Gloves as the tournament’s best goalkeeper while Rodolfo Pizarro was recognized as Best Young Player.