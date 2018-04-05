Giuseppe Rossi's agent: No MLS move for at least two years

Giuseppe Rossi has been linked to MLS many times throughout his career. The forward is currently playing for Italian club Genoa, but his agent recently discussed the possibility of an MLS move, even if it is some time away.

Rossi’s agent, Andrea Pastorello, says the American-born forward will reflect on his situation with Genoa at the end of the Serie A campaign. Rossi has made four total appearances for the club, totaling 64 minutes of action.

According to a report in Italy, NYCFC was one club in for Rossi before the forward opted to sign in Italy. Rossi’s current deal features an optional two-year renewal.

“At the end of the season we will take stock of the situation with the club to understand what the prospects are, and it was Genoa who asked to include a clause for next season and we were happy to grant it,” Pastorello said.

“MLS? The will of Giuseppe is to continue his adventure in European football, at least for another two years, as I said before the precedence obviously goes to Genoa, a club in which he is very well. There are other situations, but always with the idea of ​​remaining in the Old Continent.”