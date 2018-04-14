Italy announces November friendly against USMNT

U.S. Men's National Team

While U.S. Soccer has yet to make it official, it appears the U.S. Men’s National Team will face off with one of the world’s usual elite this fall.

Italy announced a November 20th friendly clash with the USMNT on Friday, although U.S. Soccer has yet to make an announcement of its own. A venue is set to be announced in the coming weeks

Both Italy and the U.S. are among the more high-profile nations to miss out on this summer’s World Cup as both teams now enter a rebuilding phase. The match against the U.S. takes place during a break that doesn’t feature the new UEFA Nations League, which kicks off in September.

Italy and the U.S. last met back in 2012 as Clint Dempsey’s goal led the USMNT to a 1-0 victory over Italy in Genoa. The win was the USMNT’s first over the Azzurri in 11 tries.

Before turning attention towards the match against Italy, the U.S. faces a trio of summer matches against Bolivia, Ireland and France.

Comments

2 comments
  • danny kissinger

    November? As a US soccer fan, should I get excited about this? I think there’s some other interesting international games happening before then.

    Like

    Reply
  • Lost in Space

    This will likely be the first match for the new coach and their staff. It’ll be far enough into the 2018 European season that the young players should know their club situation, and the USMNT coaching staff should have a good indication of which young players are going to be pushing for real minutes. With both national teams in rebuilding phase there will hopefully be squads of young up & coming stars.

    Like

    Reply

