Italy announces November friendly against USMNT

While U.S. Soccer has yet to make it official, it appears the U.S. Men’s National Team will face off with one of the world’s usual elite this fall.

Italy announced a November 20th friendly clash with the USMNT on Friday, although U.S. Soccer has yet to make an announcement of its own. A venue is set to be announced in the coming weeks

#Azzurri 🇮🇹 Two friendlies have been confirmed with the side set to play #Ukraine 🇺🇦 on 10th October and the USA 🇺🇸 on 20th November. 👉 https://t.co/j1t8bWTDiv#VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/G703BTmwZO — Italy (@azzurri) April 13, 2018

Both Italy and the U.S. are among the more high-profile nations to miss out on this summer’s World Cup as both teams now enter a rebuilding phase. The match against the U.S. takes place during a break that doesn’t feature the new UEFA Nations League, which kicks off in September.

Italy and the U.S. last met back in 2012 as Clint Dempsey’s goal led the USMNT to a 1-0 victory over Italy in Genoa. The win was the USMNT’s first over the Azzurri in 11 tries.

Before turning attention towards the match against Italy, the U.S. faces a trio of summer matches against Bolivia, Ireland and France.