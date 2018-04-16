Klinsmann: U.S. set back several years without World Cup qualification

Former U.S. National Team head coach Jurgen Klinsmann spoke about the state of the national team program in a wide ranging interview with Kicker magazine.
The former U.S. and Germany boss thinks that missing the World Cup will have long lasting effects for the Americans as they try to rebuild off a failure that’s slowed the program’s growth.
“It’s been set back by several years,” Klinsmann said. “That was a huge disappointment. The qualification really was never in doubt, but then the team had a blackout againstTrinidad and Tobago. They only needed a point, were too sure of that and underestimated that final match.”
He still thinks soccer is on the rise, though. He even went so far as to praise MLS and its stability over the last two decades.
“Sure, there are a lot of things to catch up on: the youth academies, in the universities, in linking the pieces,” Klinsmann said. “But MLS is stable after 20 years. It has role-model character. It has a backbone, mostly thanks to Phil Anschutz. He kept things together when they could have fallen apart.
“By now, MLS has caught up in the infrastructure. What happened in U.S. soccer in the past 20 years, it is a bit like a fairy tale. It still needs patience, but the league’s getting stronger with every year.”
Seems like the obvious answer; then again, qualification would have delayed the inevitable rebuild afterward. And what were the US going to do in Russia? Get to the round of 16? Possibly. How does that improve the team beyond where it’s already been? Sure, it gives some youngsters like CP, and probably WM and others, some experience and that’s always good, but it delays making the hard decisions and removing the old.
We really won’t know if this failure in qualification actually setback the US a few years, or kickstarted the next stage of development, until the next 4 to 8 years have passed.
Yeah. I don’t think we’re going to be guilty of complacency anytime soon.
The last couple of US squads we’ve put on the field have been young, extremely athletic, and extremely technical. In both cases – Portugal and Paraguay – I saw an opponent that was very much taken aback by just how athletic, quick, and technical the US team they were facing really was and while both were draws I saw the USA largely dominate play against both.
Made me wince more than a bit, because no way THAT USA team, with just a couple more pieces and a little time together, wouldn’t have just qualified it would have made some serious noise in Russia. But how long would an “acceptable” result in qualifying or in the World Cup itself have delayed the appearance of this newer, far hungrier generation?
“None?” “The math tells us?” How about x% have to make it to fill a roster and XI. How about some like McKennie have already played too well to even pretend like they could suck. I grant that in any cycle x% of kids are flushed or go back to being on a pool sheet, and that some of the people everyone wants to talk about will turn out duds. Adu. Gabe A. Green. To some extent Zelalem or Hyndman. But for every chunk of them there is a Pulisic. So I can’t buy some sad sack scenario where no one turns out. The math is not that bad. I even think based on the number of quality kids this might be an uptick in the graph. We’re kind of due, and they look a lot better than the people the past few years.
If we got four years ahead by 2014 then how did we end up out in 2018. The reality is it’s a rolling development cycle and what has caught us is that early decade bunch of U23 and U20 flops. The team that couldn’t beat ES at home to qualify. This is no longer those kids.
I think this is his “high prestige league makes you better” malarkey talking. Other than a few games this summer, what is the difference? What made this team poor was a down ebb in incoming talent, and gaps in the back and central mid. The coming generation looks more fruitful than Nagbe and Acosta and the rest of the last-cycle-crop. The new talent like Pulisic and McKennie is coming. So we will immediately be qualification worthy just for getting better talent, and the question in terms of how good will depend on if we can fill the holes like keeper, some backs, and a new generation of center mids. Development bearing fruit. Nothing to do with whether we made Russia or not. The one thing they miss there is a chance to learn how to win games on the biggest stage, now instead of in 4 years. But I think we are getting in enough young players a la 2002 where they will have plenty of time to learn.
I feel like the bigger drag on the team right now is the lack of a full time coach for the future who can be assessing talent and implementing a way of playing. We’re going to repeat this whole cycle of trying out players again when the new coach is hired, and he’s going to begin putting in the system half a year later than he could have. THAT is an actual setback costing us some time. The rest, you know, we’d be turning to the same new young players whether we qualified or not. Is McKennie “set back” by not being in Russia, or more likely motivated that his bunch is not going to be in the same recliners 4 years from now.
First of all, who’s to say any of the youngsters will still be around four years from now. We are talking only about a handful of them and the math tells us none will ever make any considerable impact with national team. It’s just the way it is. Second of all: Not playing this tournament is never good. NEVER. Those teams that did qualify will be four years further ahead when the next WC rolls around. Experience counts for a lot and we’re not talking Messi and CR7 here, we’re talking about two players that haven’t been able to establish themselves in a second rate team from a second rate league. They need all the experience they can get. Can’t get that sitting at home.
Headline should read, ‘U.S. set back several years by Klinsmann’
