Klinsmann: USMNT would have qualified for World Cup if I remained in charge

Former U.S. Men’s National Team manager Jurgen Klinsmann is more than confident the team would’ve qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia had he stayed on as manager.
After losing the first two games of the Hexagonal round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, Klinsmann was let go in November 2016.
Even with the poor start, Klinsmann believes he would’ve led the USMNT to Russia if he remained as head coach.
“I had no doubt that we would have qualified for the World Cup in Russia but the federation made their own decision in November 2016,” Klinsmann said, according to Goal.
“Everyone couldn’t believe it that the team lost in Trinidad & Tobago. It was a huge disappointment for everyone involved in soccer in the United States, including myself.”
Before the disastrous end to his tenure as USMNT manager, Klinsmann led the Americans to the round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup behind a few dramatic results in Brazil. As for his next move, Klinsmann says he would like to get back into the international game.
“Anything is possible in football,” he said, “but it is more likely that I coach a national team again instead of a club in Europe.”
Big of him to say since it took a confluence of events that up until last matchday had a very tiny % of happening to prevent Arena from leading us to qualification.
Maybe don’t come out against Mexico with a crackpot formation and lineup in Columbus and this is all moot. Hell, if Jozy just marks Rafa at the end this may have been all moot.
Regardless if u like JK or didn’t losing the first two games wasn’t ideal . 4-0 loss at Costa Rica was bad but when have hey picked up points there. Losing to Mexico at home even though it’s been awhile isn’t surprising they are a better team. It was just the first 2 games that make it look so bad. Now if they would have lost to T&T away and Costa Rica at home the first 2 games then yea that’s a big deal. Arena kept saying they were behind the 8 ball, that was just an excuse if they didn’t qualify and honestly who on this site would rather have qualification come down to a point at T&T or results at Costa Rica and home against Mexico
Sure, Jurgen, sure.
ya we all know that.. doesn’t help us now.
id like to know if he would consider the GM Role and if the USSF bridge is completely burned or if there is ever a possibility of him working within or around soccer in this country again?
The reason he was fired, because they weren’t on pace. That is all. The only reason.
Can’t disagree with Jurgen. Hard to imagine US veteran, MLS guys becoming so complacent going into T&T under him. They definitely faced more competition under Jurgen and he showed a willingness to bring in young and guys and throw them into the fire. In retrospect, this would have helped but its not as obvious back then.
