Klinsmann: USMNT would have qualified for World Cup if I remained in charge

Former U.S. Men’s National Team manager Jurgen Klinsmann is more than confident the team would’ve qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia had he stayed on as manager.

After losing the first two games of the Hexagonal round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, Klinsmann was let go in November 2016.

Even with the poor start, Klinsmann believes he would’ve led the USMNT to Russia if he remained as head coach.

“I had no doubt that we would have qualified for the World Cup in Russia but the federation made their own decision in November 2016,” Klinsmann said, according to Goal.

“Everyone couldn’t believe it that the team lost in Trinidad & Tobago. It was a huge disappointment for everyone involved in soccer in the United States, including myself.”

Before the disastrous end to his tenure as USMNT manager, Klinsmann led the Americans to the round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup behind a few dramatic results in Brazil. As for his next move, Klinsmann says he would like to get back into the international game.