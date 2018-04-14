LAFC stars lead bounce-back performance in win over Whitecaps

The last two weeks were part of the growing pains that an expansion club like Los Angeles FC were sure to endure at some point. However, the Western Conference club shrugged off those pains and tasted victory for the third team in their debut season on Friday.

Bob Bradley’s team used a pair of second-half goals to defeat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 at BC Place. Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi each got on the scoresheet for the visitors, while LAFC easily could’ve won by more.

Vela’s strong finish in the 59th minute gave the visitors a 1-0 advantage. The Mexican forward netted his fourth goal of the season, stroking home a left-footed shot into the top-left corner.

After being blocked on his previous attempt, Rossi added LAFC’s insurance goal in the 70th minute scoring from the left side of the six-yard box. His left-footed shot found the center of goal, with Marco Urena earning the second of his assists on the night. The 20-year-old also has four goals this season, in his debut MLS campaign.

Walker Zimmerman struck the bar in the opening half, while the Whitecaps only recorded three shots on goal. Alphonso Davies had the best chance for the hosts in the first=half, while Nicolas Mezquida forced Tyler Miller into a good save in second-half stoppage time.

Ultimately, Vancouver suffered their second consecutive defeat and their third of the 2018 season. Miller made three saves in the clean sheet, which was his first since March 4th.

LAFC (3-2-0) sit in third place in the West, and close out a six-match roadtrip at the Montreal Impact on April 21st.

The Whitecaps (3-3-1), whom are one point better in the standings travel to Sporting KC on April 20th.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Like many other times this season, Carlos Vela earned man of the match honors scoring the winning goal for LAFC. Vela has taken MLS by storm with four goals and two assists in five matches.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

After taking the lead earlier in the half, LAFC slammed the door on Vancouver with Rossi getting in on the action. The Whitecaps lacked the final product in front of goal, and will need to bounce back quickly following back-to-back defeats.

MATCH TO FORGET

Normally a threat for the Whitecaps attack, Cristian Techera was very poor offensively. The 25-year-old had only nine passes in his 90 minutes of action, and did not have a shot on goal. With their attack hurting for playmakers, Techera will need to pick up his act and be a leader.