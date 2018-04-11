Miazga set for new manager as Vitesse fires Fraser

Matt Miazga will be playing under the watch of a new manager for the rest of the Eredivisie season.

Vitesse announced on Wednesday that the club has fired manager Henk Fraser with just four games remaining in the campaign. Fraser, who had announced earlier this season that he would leave the club this summer, was leading the club through a rough patch that saw just one win in seven matches.

Edward Sturing, who managed the club from 2003-06 and has since served as an assistant on several occasions, will take over for the rest of the season. Vitesse currently sits seventh in the league.

“This is a disappointing decision for everyone involved,” said general manager Joost de Wit. “Henk and Vitesse owe a lot to each other. The cup win last season is a fantastic and lasting memory but, in the top league, it is about the performance in the here and now.

“The current target for Vitesse, making the the playoffs, has become increasingly endangered in recent weeks and we want to do everything we can to meet our target. Our assessment is that it is necessary to intervene now in the interests of the club.”

Miazga’s future remains entirely uncertain heading into the summer as his second loan stint with the club is set to expire. The defender recently started for the U.S. Men’s National Team in the 1-0 win over Paraguay.