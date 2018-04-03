Miguel Herrera: Liga MX competes with Europe, not with MLS

Miguel Herrera: Liga MX competes with Europe, not with MLS

Miguel Herrera has seen his seen plenty of the rivalry between the U.S. and Mexico, and the current Club America boss says that he believes the premier American league is still playing catch-up.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s opening leg against Toronto FC, the Mexican manager said he doesn’t necessarily see a competition between MLS and Liga MX. Rather, the former El Tri manager says Liga MX is competing with leagues across the Atlantic.

“Our league is very solid, very strong and isn’t competing with MLS,” Herrera said at a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s opening leg against Toronto FC. “Our league competes with leagues in Europe, and obviously the MLS is wanting to catch the Mexican league to also compete with the leagues in Europe in the future.”

Herrera went on to say MLS is clearly improving due the increased investment, citing Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls’ recent CONCACAF Champions League success. Despite the results, Herrera says he views Mexican teams as stronger overall while adding Liga MX clubs Tigres and Club Tijuana were unlucky.

“I think we have to show on the pitch that our league is still solid,” the Herrera said. “I saw both the games between Toronto and New York against Tijuana and Tigres, and I felt the Mexican teams played better.

“Sometimes this isn’t about playing better — you win with goals, and [the MLS teams] were practical and scored the goals at the right time to eliminate them.”

Comments

14 comments
  • BSU SC

    While Liga MX is still stronger than MLS top to bottom, I think he’s underestimating Toronto. Hopefully TFC will make him eat his words.

    Like

    Reply
  • Rob

    HYSTERIA!!!
    He ain’t wrong. While the Mexican league is trying to catch up to Europe mls is trying to catch up to the Mexican league.

    Like

    Reply
    • Nate Dollars

      well, this is weird: i agree with rob. liga mx is trying (and failing) to catch up to europe, and mls is trying (and might be succeeding) to catch up to liga mx.

      however, he’s still wrong in saying liga mx is “competing with europe”. that’s just laughable; maybe he meant the scandinavian leagues?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  • troy2

    Overall he’s right.

    But the Red Bulls and Toronto outplayed their Liga MX opponents so far. A 2 leg series is as clear a picture as you can get.

    Like

    Reply
  • Bryan

    Mexican league will never catch up to Europe. They are losers for life in that regard. MLS at least has potential to be better than Liga MX, probably sooner rather than later.

    Like

    Reply
  • J.Thomas

    MLS needs to develop from within. Its slow-going. The best young players are still going elsewhere.

    Like

    Reply
    • Rob

      As far as I can tell mls has no intention of building from within. The league and its fans expect the salary cap to be released and turn the league into the Chinese Super League. Leave the player development to Germany.

      Like

      Reply
    • johnny99

      Re: “the best young players are still going elsewhere”, this applies to virtually every league on earth, not just MLS. It applies to Liga MX, as more and more of the top Mexican players now play in Europe.

      Like

      Reply
  • Dainja

    I love this site and a loyal reader of about 8 years…but can at least one other person copy edit these so there aren’t glaring errors in at least the first sentence?? As for the article itself, he is right until an MLS team can win this CONCACAF competition.

    Like

    Reply
  • The TX 2 Stepper

    Como se dice, “humble pie” en español? No matter, Miguel Herrera never met a pie he wasn’t willing to eat.

    Like

    Reply
  • Quit Whining About Soccer in the US

    Liga MX doesn’t compete with Europe, they compete with MLS. tonight for instance, America will play Toronto
    tomorrow Chivas will play NYRB.
    .
    They will not be playing Euro teams.
    If he is saying that Tigres could do very well playing in European leagues, obviously they could….so sure, they “compete”.
    .
    Don’t know why you would say that now, when there are games actually being played, the next two weeks, between the two leagues that you say DONT compete against each other?

    Like

    Reply
  • quozzel

    Liga MX is probably the #6 league in the world if you look at the metrics. (Attendance, salaries, international players produced, infrastructure, investment.) Only the EPL, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 are ahead…and Liga MX is ahead of the last two in several areas. The next level down – Eredivisie, Portugese League, Turkish League, Russian League, etc, simply do not compete with Liga MX in any of the five areas above, and rating them ahead of Liga MX is just…blind prejudice. The metrics say: no way.

    You could argue for the Brazilian or Argentine leagues, but you’d be arguing quality, not money, infrastructure, or attendance, since those leagues can’t compete with Liga MX in those categories.

    The metrics also say that MLS is right on Liga MX’s tail and will overtake, certainly within the next decade. (I think it will be sooner.) MLS is not yet competitive with the likes of Ajax, FC Porto, Benfica…but guess what, Europe is top-heavy and many of their leagues are average or worse. Whereas MLS is a league built on parity and the rising tide lifts ALL boats.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

