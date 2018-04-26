MLS Ticker: Red Bulls re-up Royer, Dynamo sign Swedish defender and more

Experienced players are becoming few and far between on the New York Red Bulls’ roster, but one veteran that will apparently not be going anywhere for the foreseeable future is Daniel Royer.

The Red Bulls announced on Thursday morning that they have re-signed Royer to a new multi-year deal. The Austrian midfielder has been a lineup regular since joining the club in 2016, and has delivered 13 goals and four assists in his 36 regular-season appearances to date.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement with Danny to extend his time in New York,” said Red Bulls sporting director Denis Hamlett in a statement issued by the club. “Danny fits both our style of play and club culture, and we look forward to him contributing to our continued success.”

The 27-year-old Royer is apparently not the only player the Red Bulls have inked to a new contract. MLSsoccer.com reported on Wednesday that the Eastern Conference side has come to terms with Homegrown midfielder Sean Davis on a deal that will keep him in New York until 2021. Davis, 25, has reportedly signed a a deal that includes three guaranteed seasons and a one-year option.

DYNAMO ADD SWEDISH DEFENDER LUNDQVIST

The Houston Dynamo have just bolstered their defense with a former Sweden international.

The Dynamo announced on Thursday morning that they have signed left back Adam Lundqvist. The club used Targeted Allocation Money to sign the 24-year-old Lundqvist, who will occupy an international roster spot. He joins the club after most recently featuring for IF Elfsborg in his native land and after making his two lone international appearances to date with Sweden’s national team in 2016.

“Adam is a young and talented defender who has already played over 100 first division matches at just 24-years old and has represented his country at important international competitions,” said Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan said in a club-issued statement. “We are confident that he has the quality as a player and the mentality as a professional to grow and develop with our club.”

HIGUAIN EXTENDS STAY WITH CREW

Uncertainty over the Columbus Crew’s future still remains, but that did not stop playmaker Federico Higuain from agreeing to a new deal with the club.

The Crew announced on Thursday morning that they have signed Higuain to a one-year extension that runs through 2019. The deal will keep the 33-year-old Argentine at Designated Player status, and ensure he has an eighth campaign with the club that he has scored 50 goals and delivered 52 assists for in regular-season play.

“Federico is a model professional who leads by example,” said Crew sporting director and head coach Gregg Berhalter. “Federico has consistently performed at a high level for many years now, which is a testament to both his quality and work ethic, and so we are pleased to reach a contract extension for the 2019 campaign. We are excited to see how a player with a historic career continues to add to his legacy as a player and a teammate, on and off the field.

“Federico is an important part of this system and as a team we remain committed in our push for another return to the postseason.”

This season, Higuain has scored two goals and assisted on three others in eight appearances for the Crew.