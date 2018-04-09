Monday Kickoff: Griezmann denies Barca links, Salah questionable for Man City clash, and more

Monday Kickoff: Griezmann denies Barca links, Salah questionable for Man City clash, and more

Featured

Monday Kickoff: Griezmann denies Barca links, Salah questionable for Man City clash, and more

While one star denied a transfer move, another’s immediate future is up in the air with a gigantic match looming.

Antoine Griezmann says reports linking him with a Barcelona move are “not good information”. (REPORT)

Jurgen Klopp says he is “not sure 100 percent” if Mohamed Salah will play against Manchester City in this week’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg. (REPORT)

Keylor Navas says he expects to honor his contract with Real Madrid despite ongoing transfer rumors. (REPORT)

Fernando Torres says this will be his last season with Atletico Madrid but the Spanish striker added he will not retire. (REPORT)

Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are nearing new contracts with Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera denied intentionally spitting on the Manchester City logo. (REPORT)

, , , , , , , , , European Soccer, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home