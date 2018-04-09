Monday Kickoff: Griezmann denies Barca links, Salah questionable for Man City clash, and more

While one star denied a transfer move, another’s immediate future is up in the air with a gigantic match looming.

Antoine Griezmann says reports linking him with a Barcelona move are “not good information”. (REPORT)

Jurgen Klopp says he is “not sure 100 percent” if Mohamed Salah will play against Manchester City in this week’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg. (REPORT)

Keylor Navas says he expects to honor his contract with Real Madrid despite ongoing transfer rumors. (REPORT)

Fernando Torres says this will be his last season with Atletico Madrid but the Spanish striker added he will not retire. (REPORT)

Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are nearing new contracts with Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera denied intentionally spitting on the Manchester City logo. (REPORT)