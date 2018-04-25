Patrick Vieira: 'Anything can happen' but no contact with Arsenal

Patrick Vieira continues to be the target of media speculation as Arsene Wenger gets set to step down at Arsenal. However, the NYCFC manager says there is nothing to worry about, at least not yet.

Vieira has emerged as a candidate for the Arsenal job since Wenger’s announcement last Friday but the man himself says he has not been in contact with anyone at Arsenal. Vieira is in the final year of his deal with NYCFC.

“Honestly, and seriously, no,” Vieira said, according to Goal USA. “Why haven’t I been contacted? I still have [a contract], of course, [until] next year. It’s going to be my contract at least until the end of the season. And then after that anything can happen, but I have a contract until the end of the season.”

“When your name is linked with big teams in Europe it’s good. That just shows that people are following what you’re doing and you’re doing a good job,” Vieira added. “I’m really pleased with that. What is important for me is to focus and concentrate about what I’m doing at the moment. My head and my mind and my energy is on how to win the next game.”

Vieira is in his third season in charge of NYCFC, making progress in each of the three campaigns. After leading the club to its first playoff appearance in his debut year, Vieira’s team was among the league’s best all through the 2017 campaign. This season, NYCFC sits atop the East with 17 points through eight games.

“If the question is if I’m ready,” Vieira said when asked about how he’s grown as a coach, “yes I’m ready,”