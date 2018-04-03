Paxton Pomykal undergoes successful knee surgery

MLS- FC Dallas

FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal will miss some time after a knee operation.

Pomykal underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to remove damaged tissue in the meniscus of his right knee.

He is expected to miss four-to-six weeks as he recovers.

The 18-year-old FC Dallas Academy graduate has appeared in one match this season as a substitute. He came on for the final 22 minutes of FC Dallas’s 3-0 win over the Seattle Sounders. It was his third MLS appearance since he signed a homegrown deal with the club in 2016.

