Regular folks take penalties on Tyler Miller, mostly fail

MLS- LAFC

Tyler Miller has made some strong saves against MLS opponents this season, but Los Angeles FC and BuzzFeed decided to see how he would do against some random people plucked off the streets of Los Angeles.

The club brought in five lucky individuals to try their feet at penalties on LAFC’s number one. Things went just about as you would expect. They even decided to flip roles and allow Miller to take shots on the regular joes, which also went as you would expect.

Here’s the entire video:

Given the opportunity, how do you think you would do if given the chance to take a penalty against an MLS goalkeeper? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

