Report: CONMEBOL asks FIFA to expand 2022 World Cup to 48 teams

If one confederation gets its way, the expanded 48 team World Cup could be coming sooner than we think.
According to the Associated Press, Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL, the South American confederation, has asked FIFA to expand the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to 48 teams.
As it stands, the World Cup is set to expand for the 2026 tournament, which the United States is hoping to host with Mexico and Canada.
This expansion would present an additional list of logistical challenges in addition to the many issues plaguing the first World Cup in the Middle East.
The 32 team format is already being compressed to 28 days in order to appease clubs that are putting their seasons on hold for a late fall tournament. A 48 team tournament would require more time to complete.
I really, really think we need to go ahead and “supersize” our 2026 WC bid to 64 teams, not 48. It balances the bracket and we have more than ample stadia and infrastructure to do it and not bat an eye, why not think big and be even more inclusive?
I know people think it would water the brackets down but the fact is there’s a lot more depth teams 1-64 than there was even teams 1-32 back in 1994 when the USA last hosted. You would not see teams losing by scores of 5 or more…as often happened when the minnows got curb-stomped by the traditional powers 25+ years back.
I don’t want to watch scrub countries who can’t play soccer. And if that means USMNT misses out more often so be it.
Which “scrub countries” would those be? There’s some interesting teams in that 33-64 range…shucks, Russia is currently ranked #66 in the world. Ivory Coast is #68. China is 73rd.
Ecuador – who can play some soccer – are currently ranked #64. South Korea is #61. Japan is 60. Ghana is 51, Norway 49, Nigeria 47, Egypt 46, Czech Republic 45, Greece 44…
…you get the idea. Those are not bad squads and many of them would not make even a 48-team cutdown.
The game has grown enough, and there are enough good national teams now, that especially by 2026 I think a 64-nation field would more than carry its weight. And the world would absolutely stop to watch the thing, why not make it as inclusive as possible?
simultaneously, Qatar FA asks FIFA to reduce the 2022 FIFA World Cup teams to 16 citing they will only have 6 stadiums ready, all of which are right next to each other
…along with only 6 hotels. All of which are also right next door to one another. And are all out of coffee.
