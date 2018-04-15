Report: USMNT to face England in November friendly

Italy recently announced a November friendly with the U.S. Men’s National Team, and it appears the Azzurri aren’t the only high-profile European squad on the USMNT schedule this Fall.

Goal USA reported on Sunday that the U.S. is finalizing a deal to face England in a November friendly. The match would be the first between the two teams since the 2010 World Cup.

It would make November a busy month for the USMNT, who would take on Italy and England during the November international fixture date with both reportedly being played outside of the U.S. The England clash is reportedly set to be played in England, marking the USMNT’s first trip to the country since facing Colombia there in 2014.

The U.S. is also set to face Bolivia, Ireland and France this summer.

