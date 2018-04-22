Romain Gall scores equalizer in Sundsvall draw at Dalkurd

Romain Gall scores equalizer in Sundsvall draw at Dalkurd

A little over a week ago, Romain Gall registered his first assist of the season for Swedish outfit Sundsvall.

The 23-year-old’s good run of form continued on Sunday as Gall netted the equalizer for his team in their comeback 2-2 draw at Dalkurd.

Sundsvall had to fight back from a 2-0 deficit after conceding twice in the opening 16 minutes of Sunday’s Allsvenskan match.

In the 70th minute, Gall played the hero slotting home Maic Sema’s assist from the center of the box into the bottom-left corner.

Gall was an active force in the draw, having two shots on goal and 30 successful passes. The point keeps Sundsvall unbeaten to start the season, with a 1-0-3 record through four matches.

