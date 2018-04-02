SBI Question of the Day: How far can Zlatan Ibrahimovic lead the LA Galaxy?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic produced one of the most memorable debuts in Major League Soccer history on Saturday, as his two goals led the LA Galaxy to a 4-3 win over LAFC.
While Saturday’s game won’t soon escape our memory, it is only the start of the impact the Swedish international hopes to have on MLS.
With seven months left to play in the regular season, Ibrahimovic is going to make a lasting impact on the Galaxy, and there’s a good chance he’ll carry them into the playoffs if he plays like he did on Saturday.
But just how far will the 36-year-old take the five-time MLS Cup champion? That’s where we want to hear from you.
Respond in the poll below with how far you think the Galaxy will go this season with Ibrahimovic in the lineup.
I choose not to vote because this is really a silly question that no one can answer. SBI is gonna ride Zlatan’s first game long and hard, like they did the Jonathan Gonzalez switch.
Zlatan had a great start, and he will improve the LAG, but he will most likely skip games played on turf, and some of the East Coast games due to the crazy distances. As a LAG fan, I’m glad he joined the team and pleased with his performance, but it’s just one game.
So, you’re going to wait until the end of the season to make a prediction? Grow a pair and take a guess. You can’t possibly look any more ignorant around here.
