SBI Question of the Day: How far can Zlatan Ibrahimovic lead the LA Galaxy?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic produced one of the most memorable debuts in Major League Soccer history on Saturday, as his two goals led the LA Galaxy to a 4-3 win over LAFC.

While Saturday’s game won’t soon escape our memory, it is only the start of the impact the Swedish international hopes to have on MLS.

With seven months left to play in the regular season, Ibrahimovic is going to make a lasting impact on the Galaxy, and there’s a good chance he’ll carry them into the playoffs if he plays like he did on Saturday.

But just how far will the 36-year-old take the five-time MLS Cup champion? That’s where we want to hear from you.

Respond in the poll below with how far you think the Galaxy will go this season with Ibrahimovic in the lineup.