SBI Question of the Day: What does TFC need to do to be the best MLS team ever?

Toronto FC has already accomplished quite a bit over the last couple seasons, and the club’s place in history remains an ongoing debate.

The club has gone to back-to-back MLS Cup Finals. They won the second of them after setting the record for the most points in the regular season. Now, they’ve become the third MLS team to reach the CONCACAF Champions League final in the last ten years.

That’s already quite the resume, but do they need to do more before they are considered the best MLS has ever seen? Do they need to take down Chivas de Guadalajara in the CCL Final? Do they need to win another MLS Cup? Do they need to win the CCL and have a strong showing in the Club World Cup? Or, maybe they already are the best in MLS history.

Vote in the poll below and move to the comment section to tell us what TFC needs to do to earn the designation.