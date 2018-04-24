SBI Question of the Day: Who do you want to see win the UEFA Champions League?

Just four team remain in Europe’s premier club competition as the UEFA Champions League continues with first leg clashes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The action kicks off on Tuesday as Liverpool hosts Roma before Wednesday brings Real Madrid’s heavyweight clash with Bayern Munich. Both matches are loaded with storylines and matchups to watch, and each team has taken a unique road this far in the competition.

Tuesday’s combatants represent the underdogs, despite their history of success. Liverpool were far from favored against Manchester City, but managed to thump the Premier League champions elect in the opening leg to seal victory. Led by a legitimate Ballon d’Or candidate in Mohamed Salah, Liverpool have a free-flowing attack and high-pressure style that rivals any in Europe.

Their opponents, Roma, completed a stunning victory of their own in the last round, shocking Barcelona with a major come-from-behind victory. Kostas Manolas delivered the game-winner lead and, with big-game contributors like Edin Dzeko, Daniele de Rossi and Radja Nainggolan involved, Roma has emerged as the surprise story in this year’s competition.

The other matchup pits two perennial contenders. Real Madrid is looking to win the club’s third-straight UCL title and fourth in five years. It’s been a period of unprecedented continental dominance for Cristiano Ronaldo and co., and another UCL win would almost certainly seal this group’s place as one of the best teams of all time.

Bayern Munich is no slouch, though, and the German club is in the midst of their own period of unprecedented dominance in Bundesliga play. With Robert Lewandowski leading the attack and Jerome Boateng marshaling the defense, Bayern has the firepower to go toe-to-toe with Real Madrid and, ultimately, win the competition themselves.

With that said, who do you want to see win it all? Which club do you expect to lift the trophy when all is said and done?

