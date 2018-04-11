Soccer Wednesday: Your Running Commentary

The final matches of the UEFA Champions League’s quarterfinal round headline Wednesday afternoon before an MLS nightcap closes the day.

After administering a 3-0 shellacking in the opening leg, Real Madrid will look to avoid a collapse like Barcelona’s on Tuesday. After seeing their heated rivals blow a 4-1 lead to Roma, Real will now look to hold off Juventus in Madrid while pushing towards a threepeat.

In the other match, Bayern Munich enters as a big favorite but has a much slimmer margin to work with. The German side is up, 2-1, heading into Wednesday as they host Sevilla with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

MLS action then takes centerstage in the evening as NYCFC plays host to Real Salt Lake in a midweek tussle.

If you’ll be watching today’s matches, feel free to share your thoughts, analysis and questions in the comment section below.

Here’s a closer look at today’s schedule:

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2:45 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Real Madrid vs. Juventus

2:45 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla

MLS

7:00 p.m. – Fox Sports Go/MLS Live – NYCFC vs. Real Salt Lake