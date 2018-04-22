Sunday MLS Scoreboard: Sounders host Loons, NYCFC faces road test at Timbers

A busy weekend of MLS action concludes on Sunday with a pair of intriguing fixtures on Sunday out west.

The early showdown comes from Seattle as the host Sounders welcome Minnesota United to town. Brian Schmetzer’s team are seeking their first win of the season, following a 2-2 draw at Kansas City a week ago. The Loons are winless in their last three matches, being held scoreless in two of those three.

Fox Sports 1 will televise the evening showdown between the Portland Timbers and NYCFC at Providence Park. The Timbers are seeking to build off of last weekend’s 3-2 home win against Minnesota, despite almost slipping up in the final moments. NYCFC currently lead the Eastern Conference and have yet to lose in 2018. Patrick Vieira’s men drew 2-2 at Atlanta a week ago, but have scored two or more goals in every one of their matches this season.

The SBI team will be providing in-game updates and post-game breakdowns of each game, so follow along throughout what will be an exciting day of action. Also, feel free to share your thoughts and opinions on today’s action in the comments section below:

Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United (Sunday 4 p.m., ESPN)

Portland Timbers vs. NYCFC (Sunday 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1)