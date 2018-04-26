Sweden FA rules out World Cup return for Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be joining his nation at this summer’s World Cup.

The Swedish Football Association announced on Thursday that Ibrahimovic will not be playing for the national team in Russia.

The 36-year-old who currently plays for the LA Galaxy in MLS, represented Sweden at the World Cups in 2002 and 2006.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has previously said no to playing for the national team — and he hasn’t changed his mind. I talked to Zlatan on Tuesday. He told me he hasn’t changed his mind regarding playing for the national team — it’s still a no,” says sporting director Lars Richt.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic is therefore, for the same reason as previous national team gatherings, not a candidate for the World Cup squad that coach Janne Andersson will present on May 15.”

After moving to MLS, Ibrahimovic hinted at a return to the Swedish National Team after they defeated Italy in a World Cup Qualification Playoff.