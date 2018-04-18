TFC left to rue mistakes that led to CCL final hole

In some ways, Tuesday night went as Toronto FC expected it would. The reigning MLS Cup champions expected a cagey, physical Concacaf Champions League first leg, one featuring a lot of man-to-man coverage and few clear-cut chances.

What they didn’t expect, though, was the hole they now find themselves in following a 2-1 defeat at BMO Field.

“We had some opportunities and we didn’t make due of those,” said TFC boss Greg Vanney. “We gave away two goals that we shouldn’t give away and we find ourselves in a little bit of a hole as we go to Mexico.

“I don’t think in the grand scheme of things, I recall, I don’t think they had a lot of great looks from distance, not a lot of great looks on goal,” he added. “We got into some good spots on the attacking end, had some decent looks on goal. I don’t think the outcome was based off of style of play. I think the outcome was based off of them finishing a couple of chances and we had a couple of looks that we’d like to get back.”

Captain Michael Bardley says the match was “everything we expected”, even though TFC got off to the worst possible start.

Rodolfo Pizarro’s second-minute goal was as much of a defensive breakdown as much as it was a gut punch. TFC was suddenly woken up after conceding an away goal, one which came, inexcusably, from a throw-in.

In the moments that followed, though, TFC looked lively. They exploited space down the right and started to make the most of Chivas’ man-to-man marking system. TFC attempted to make Chivas chase, and it worked in the sequence that led to Jonathan Osorio’s equalizer.

TFC made a number of tactical changes in the aftermath, having Jozy Altidore drop a bit deeper while playing wider as a group. Vanney said he thought his midfield did well, despite being outmanned, as TFC remained on the front foot.

Yet, early in the second half, another mistake. Alex Bono was caught in no man’s land as Alan Pulido’s long-range free kick soared in, putting TFC in a 2-1 hole heading to Mexico.

“I’m not going to sit here and make an excuse on that,” Bono said. “It’s definitely a misread on my part. It’s something I’m going to have to own up to and work on in training and get ready for the next one.”

“Bono has kept us in the tournament with some of the saves he’s made,” added Drew Moor. “I’ll tell him to continue to be himself and put that one behind him. We’re going to need him in Guadalajara.”

TFC will need a lot more than just Bono in Guadalajara, but there’s still confidence that the club can overcome this hole they find themselves in. Moor says that, if the team can turn it up an extra “10-15 percent”, there’s a belief that TFC can create chances and put Chivas on the back foot.

Both TFC and Chivas created those chances on Tuesday. TFC has 18 shots with seven on goal while Chivas fired seven on target as well. TFC has the edge in possession in a match that felt like it could have gone a different way if a few scenarios bounced differently.

The match in Mexico will be a much different one. Chivas has the goals they need and will look to protect an advantage seized with a statement win. It will be up to TFC to push the game next Wednesday, and the MLS side will need something special to emerge withe the final trophy needed to cap their recent historic run.

“I still think there’s everything to play for in the second leg,” Moor said. “We created some good chances tonight. Giving up an early goal puts you in a hole but we responded extremely well. Chivas are a good team and we knew that, but we’re still positive going into the second leg.”

“We’re ready. We’re ready for it,” Bono added. “We know that we’re going to go down there and get a victory.”