The Best of MLS Week 10: David Villa, Kevin Kratz, and more

Week 10 of the 2018 MLS season was another fun one full of high profile stadium debuts, last second goals, stunning free kicks, and star performances.

Here’s the best the league had to offer to close out the month of April.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

David Villa has made a habit of coming up with big performances when New York City FC need them, and this week was no different. Just seven days after NYCFC got blanked in Portland for their first loss of the year, Villa came out and scored a brace against one of the best defensive units in the league.

The Philadelphia Union’s Borek Dockal, Vancouver Whitecaps’ Anthony Blondell, and Atlanta’s Miguel Almiron also stood out as top performers this week.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

New York City FC needed a bounce back game after their disappointment at Providence Park last week and they got one. FC Dallas are quietly returning to form this season behind a strong defense and NYCFC carved right through them for three goals. They handed Dallas their first loss of the season after suffering their own first loss just a week earlier. It showed that they can get over a humbling defeat quickly and maintain their status as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The New York Red Bulls, who got a VAR assisted victory across the country in Los Angeles against the Galaxy, also deserve a quick shout.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

They Chicago Fire got a strong performance out of rookie midfielder Mo Adams in their tie with Toronto FC. Adams was an effective engine in their midfield on both sides of the ball. He passed well to get attacks flowing and was a stout defender in the middle of the park against a strong, but tired, TFC team.

GOAL OF THE WEEK

Kevin Kratz hit a pair of fantastic free kicks to lead Atlanta United to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Impact. His first was hit with a ton of pace and bent half way across the frame of the goal to give Evan Bush zero chance of making a save.

Kratz. Country. Watch every replay of this one 😱 https://t.co/9IlTttf4Kn — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) April 28, 2018

His second goal of the afternoon deserves a second look as well.