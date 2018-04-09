The Best of MLS Week 6: Julian Gressel, Johnny Russell, and more

Week 6 may not have had a full slate of MLS matches or a high profile European import making a stunning debut, but it did provide its fair share of memorable performances.

Here’s the best MLS Week 6 had to offer:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Julian Gressel had a standout performance as Atlanta United smashed Los Angeles FC, 5-0, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Last year’s Rookie of the Year opened the scoring for the home side and also provided an assist on Josef Martinez’s goal in the second half.

He did all this while holding down the LAFC left flank attack and running straight at one of this year’s Rookie of the Year favorites, Joao Moutinho.

Several other players had strong showings throughout the weekend. Sporting Kansas City wouldn’t have taken down LA Galaxy without the efforts of Tim Melia and the New England Revolution got an excellent Friday night performance from Wilfried Zahibo in the holding midfield.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Sporting Kansas City also came up with an excellent performance against a team from Southern California. They traveled to the StubHub Center and came out out with a 2-0 victory over a confident LA Galaxy side that had come off one of the most memorable comebacks in MLS history against their new rivals.

SKC are on top of the Western Conference with 13 points in their first six matches of 2018.

Getting an honorable mention this week is Atlanta United, who hung five goals on a suddenly ice cold LAFC.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Real Salt Lake’s Corey Baird had another strong match on Saturday. The Homegrown signing is certainly enjoying his introduction to professional soccer. After scoring his first goal last week as a substitute last week in Toronto, he got his first start of his career this week and also picked up his first assist.

GOAL OF THE WEEK

This wonderful footwork from Johnny Russell gave SKC a 2-0 lead and sealed the game against the LA Galaxy.