The Best of MLS Week 7: Alvas Powell, Alexander Ring, and more

Week 7 of the MLS season is in the books and it was another week where picking the best of the best was rather difficult. Several players produced standout performances all week long, a lot of excellent goals went in, and more than a few teams had big weeks.

Here is the best of a jam packed week of MLS action.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

The Portland Timbers secured their first win of the 2018 season in large part thanks to the contributions of Alvas Powell from the right back position. The Jamaica international opened the scoring with an uncharacteristic run through the Minnesota United defense before smashing the ball home inside the near post. Three minutes later, he played the cross in that set up Diego Valeri’s goal to make it 2-0 early on.

He was also Portland’s most productive defender on the night. He hel Miguel Ibarra at bay all night long without committing a foul.

Other strong individual performances include a pair of assists from Marco Urena, a strong passing performance and a goal from Tomas Martinez, and a goal and an assist from Bradley Wright-Phillips.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Los Angeles FC needed a bounce back game after two rough losses and they got just that against the Vancouver Whitecaps. A solid performance from their front three of Marco Urena, Diego Rossi, and Carlos Vela led the way in a 2-0 away win.

Urena set up both his forward partners for the two goals on the night. Thanks to his helpers, Vela and Rossi both recovered their finishing form that has made the emergence of LAFC one of the best early season stories to watch.

New York City FC’s four point week also deserves a mention as they crushed Real Salt Lake 4-1 at home on Wednesday and battled to an impressive 2-2 draw in Atlanta on Sunday.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Orlando City’s Chris Mueller picked up his third career MLS start and put in another wonderful performance as the Lions took down the Philadelphia Union on the road. Mueller picked up his second goal in as many games just before halftime to give his side a prevailing 2-0 lead.

GOAL OF THE WEEK

There were many impressive goals this week, but Alexander Ring’s finish against Atlanta United takes the cake. Mad props to David Villa for doing the dirty work of dancing through the Atlanta defense to set Ring up for the shot.