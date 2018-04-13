USMNT, Mexico move up in latest FIFA world rankings

The U.S. Men’s National Team moved up a spot in the FIFA World Ranking to 24th, but it still sits nine spots behind Mexico.

El Tri jumped to 15th, as Colombia, Croatia and Italy dropped out of the top 15. Costa Rica is the third-best CONCACAF nation in the rankings, as the Ticos sit one spot behind the USMNT in 25th.

Germany and Brazil remained on top of the rankings, while Belgium moved into third with Portugal and Argentina each falling a spot to fourth and fifth, respectively. Switzerland, France, Spain, Chile and Poland round out the top 10.

Tunisia made the biggest jump, as it leaped nine spots into 14th place, while Italy’s six-spot fall to 20th was the biggest drop in the top 50.

