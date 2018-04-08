USWNT caps off two-game series with Mexico with high-scoring win

The U.S. Women’s National Team wrapped up a two-match series against Mexico in entertaining fashion, recording a 6-2 victory on Sunday at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Once again, the first goal of the match came in its opening minutes and from Mallory Pugh. In the third minute, Megan Rapinoe found the 19-year-old just outside the penalty area. From there, Pugh managed to get around a Mexican defender to put her team up 1-0.

Mexico, however, was beginning to find opportunities, and by the 17th minute, the match was tied. On a corner, Monica Ocampo found herself in good space near goal, and with U.S. goalkeeper Jane Campbell poorly positioned, she fairly easily finished.

The thrilling nature of the first half continued, as Mexico ended up taking the lead only seven minutes later. Again on a corner, Kiana Palacios was unmarked in front of goal and, like Ocampo, benefitted from shoddy play on Campbell’s part and finished from close range.

The U.S., however, was not done yet, and found their own equalizer just a minute later. Fittingly, it was the result of more questionable defending on a set piece, this time Lindsey Horan capitalizing by scoring a header from close range.

In the 34th minute, the U.S. were back in the lead. After a bit of a scramble in the box that saw Alex Morgan miss from close range, team co-captain Carli Lloyd found herself near the goal to score her team’s third goal of the day. The goal was Lloyd’s 100th of her national team career.

The lively first half saw one final goal, as the U.S. began padding its lead. A minute before halftime, Rapinoe sent the ball along the goal line to Morgan. From there, the forward quickly put it away, putting an end to first half action.

The U.S. kept going in the second half, though at a much slower rate. Rapinoe grabbed a goal of her own in the 64th minute to make it 5-2, and in impressive fashion. Morgan was stopped by Mexican goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago, but the ball found Rapinoe further up the field. Knowing the goalkeeper was off her line, the American chipped it from distance to score.

Morgan wrapped up the scoring show in the 69th minute, grabbing her 12th goal in her last 13 international games. It was Rapinoe once again with the assist, as her corner kick found Morgan who was in front of goal again to finish.

The match, additionally, saw debuts for Haley Hanson, Tegan McGrady, and Hailie Mace, but on the opposite end, saw Morgan Brian and Horan come off with injuries.