Zlatan Ibrahimovic hinting at Sweden return for World Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already made a huge splash in Major League Soccer, scoring two goals in his first three appearances for the LA Galaxy. However, the Swedish striker is eyeing up an even bigger splash involving his national team.

Ibrahimovic hinted on Sunday that he could be a part of Sweden’s World Cup roster for this summer’s tournament in Russia. Zlatan retired from international football following Sweden’s 1-0 defeat to Belgium back at EURO 2016, and recently began his Galaxy career in March.

In his first MLS match, Zlatan helped the Galaxy to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over rivals LAFC netting a pair of goals including the game winner. Ibrahimovic followed that up on Saturday, scoring the winner in his first Galaxy start in a 1-0 win over the Chicago Fire.

Following his performance on Saturday, the 36-year-old made his feelings about returning known via Twitter.

The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhöga #FifaWorldCup2018 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 15, 2018

MLS will observe a nine-day break during the World Cup between June 14-22. Sweden open their World Cup schedule against South Korea on June 18th before facing Germany on the 23rd and Mexico on the 27th. The Galaxy return to action against the San Jose Earthquakes on June 30th.

In his 116 appearances for Sweden, Ibrahimovic netted 62 goals between 2001-2016.