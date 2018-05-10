10-man Galaxy overcome Zlatan Ibrahimovic red card in win over Impcat

The LA Galaxy managed to ruin the Montreal Impact’s 25th anniversary game. However, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic red carded in the first half, it was Ola Kamara who stole the show in the team’s first ever win in Montreal.

Heading into the game, the Impact showed off an intriguing back four. With Rod Fanni unavailable, head coach Remi Garde opted to start Marco Donadel at center back. With Jukka Raitala beside him, the Impact had two players playing out of position in central defence.

The Impact back four bended but didn’t crack finding a way to keep a clean sheet despite attacks from Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy.

What shadowed over the first half was an incident between Michael Petrasso and Ibrahimovic which ended with the Swede’s sending off.

Inside the Impact’s box, the Swede saw Petrasso moving back towards him, stepping on his foot and reacted by slapping the Canadian in the back of the head. After video review, Ibrahimovic received a red card and Petrasso a yellow card.

It was only at the 76th minute that the 10-man Galaxy finally found a way to open the score. Headed forward by Emmanuel Boateng, Ola Kamara took possession of the ball and beat Donadel and Raitala with speed before shooting passes Evan Bush to net his fifth goal of the campaign.

Man of the Match

With Ibrahimovic out of the way, Ola Kamara took it upon himself to give his team all three points for the first time in four games. The Norwegian beat both Impact center backs with speed netting his fifth goal of the season in the process.

Moment of the Match

Ola Kamara moves up the left flank, beating Marco Donadel with speed, cuts to the inside beating Jukka Raitala in the process and nets the game winning goal confirming the Galaxy’s first ever win in Montreal.

Match to Forget

Playing at Ignacio Piatti’s usual left wing position, Alejandro Silva was not convincing enough. The Uruguayan has not proven much since joined the club in March.