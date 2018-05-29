As hype continues to build, Josh Sargent shows he belongs with first USMNT goal

CHESTER, PA– Throughout the past year or so, Josh Sargent has generated plenty of hype, and for good reason.

The 18-year-old forward has largely lived up to and, at times, exceeded expectations from the U-17 Men’s National Team right on through the opening months of his Werder Bremen career.

But, through all of it, Sargent had yet to play a true professional match. Monday’s friendly against Bolivia was his first, and Sargent only added to all of the excitement surrounding him by marking his first U.S. Men’s National Team cap with a debut goal.

It wasn’t the prettiest goal. It wasn’t one that showcased his much-discussed physicality or his continuously-evolving technical skill. It wasn’t the best goal he’s ever scored and, when all is said and done, it probably won’t be anywhere near the most significant.

But, at the end of the day, you always remember your first.

“I was very nervous, to be honest,” Sargent said after the match, a lopsided win over Bolivia that saw the forward score the second of three USMNT goals. “It was my first professional game ever. It was a pretty big deal to me and I was proud to net one.

“It’s been a really fast year, to be honest,” he added. “I haven’t had a long time to calm down and think about it, but it’s a really proud feeling I’d say. Going from one level to the next and being able to prove myself, it’s an immense feeling of pride.”

While Sargent took pride in the moment, the sequence itself wasn’t exactly the way he envisioned it. Sargent says he simply took advantage of a goalkeeping mistake, and his assessment couldn’t be more true.

As Sargent pressured, Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe attempted to loft a pass up and over the young forward. Sargent simply drifted back, picked off the pass and fired his shot, taking advantage of what he called a “lucky'” sequence.

It wasn’t all luck for Sargent, though. He finished the game completing 12 of his 14 passes while showing signs of the physicality and soccer IQ that have made him a can’t-miss prospect at several levels. He was certainly active throughout his 61-minute performance, combining several times with U-17 teammate, and fellow goalscorer, Timothy Weah.

“I’ve known him since such a young age,” Sargent said of Weah. “We were both talking about it. It’s a great feeling for both of us to do this together.

“There’s the U-20 and the U-17 team, and I think that helps a lot,” the Werder Bremen forward added. “We’re all just really hungry to prove that we belong on this team, and that’s what the biggest thing is.”

Now, though? The biggest thing is managing the hype. It’s inevitable at this point. Star prospect scored a goal in his debut? That’s an obvious recipe for excitement of the overzealous variety.

Since taking over for Bruce Arena, Dave Sarachan has been tasked with managing and, ultimately, developing a number of young USMNT stars. He’s worked to manage expectations while also nurturing the confidence that makes each and every young player shine above the rest of their peers. Sargent is just the latest young star to step in since the USMNT’s World Cup qualifying failure.

Sargent, like Weah, Weston McKennie and Antonee Robinson and several other up-and-coming USMNT prospects, has done enough to warrant excitement. He hasn’t been fazed by what has been a whirlwind year. And, so far, he’s left Sarachan cautiously optimistic for the future of a player that could very well be a long-term answer at a much-needed spot.

“You look around the world and there’s plenty of 18-year-old and 19-year-olds that are getting games at a high level,” Sarachan said. “Josh was a victim of his birth year at Werder Bremen, where he wasn’t allowed to get first-team minutes with Werder Bremen this year. And we’re very thin at the number nine position in American soccer in my opinion.

“So here’s a kid that has progressed through the age groups and World Cup settings, and I’m not projecting Josh to be a starter from here on in with the men’s team, but he possesses a certain mentality and frame and why not look at him at a time when you can? Because as I say, we need goalscorers, we need to give them opportunities. And so, for me, I didn’t think twice about it. I thought this was the perfect time to give him a little introduction.”

That little introduction was a resounding success, for both Sargent and the USMNT. By and large, Monday’s friendly was ideal for the USMNT. Young players stepped in and stepped up against an overmatched Bolivia team.

The next tests will be harder for Sargent and co. Ireland isn’t Bolivia, and France is most certainly on a completely different level than anything Sargent has faced in his career thus far.

He won’t pass every test and he won’t be able to create moments like Monday’s every time he takes the field, but Sargent is looking to manage and live up to expectations in both the short and long haul starting with the first few matches of his professional career.

“Obviously everybody wants to be the star, the big talent or whatever,” Sargent said. “I try not to pay attention to it really. People can say whatever they want, but, at the end of the day, I’m going to just put my head down and work hard.”